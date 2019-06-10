BROWN, ISABELLE MARGARET (nee ANNAND, formerly MURRAY) On June 6, 2019. Predeceased by her husband John "Jack". Predeceased by her parents Robert Annand and Myzie McPhadden and siblings Betty Rapson, Jean Kennedy and Stuart Annand. She will be missed by her children Barry (Louise Lortie) and Margaret Murray and step-children David (Brenda) Brown and Carol O'Leary. Grandchildren Tom (Nicola) and Dan (Corina Carlton) Murray, Sean and Travis (Pway) Brown. Great-grandchildren Lucas Murray and Jacob, Edessa and Elyssa Brown. A visitation will be held for her 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Jerrett Funeral Home, at 660 Kennedy Road Toronto, ON, followed by a private burial on Friday. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 10, 2019