MORRISON, ISABELLE February 25, 1924 - June 29, 2020 Passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa in her 97th year. Predeceased by her husband Joe and son Roger. She will be greatly missed by her grandaughters Candie (Jason) and Cindi (Dave), great-grandchildren MJ (Jess), Quinton (Angela), Salem, Joselyn, and Nathan and great-great-grandson Findley. A private family service will take place at a later date. Donations in memory of Isabelle may be made to a charity of your choice.