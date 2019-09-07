ISABELLE PERRY

Service Information
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Butler Chapel
4933 Dundas Street West
Etobicoke, ON
M9A 1B6
(416)-231-2283
Obituary

PERRY, ISABELLE Passed away peacefully in her 103rd year. Predeceased by her husband Charles and brother Donald (Dorothy). Loving mother to Annette (David) and grandmother to Elaine. She will be greatly missed. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel at 4933 Dundas St. W. (between Kipling and Islington Aves.), Etobicoke, on Wednesday, September 11th, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at St. James United Church, 400 Burnhamthorpe Rd., Etobicoke on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. For those who wish, donations may be made to Doctors without Borders.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 7, 2019
