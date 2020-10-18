HUMMEL, ISABELLE RUTH September 22, 1928 – October 13, 2020 Peacefully, at the Trillium Health Centre, Mississauga. She has joined her loving husband and best friend Patrick Charles Hummel of 71 years and leaves to mourn her beloved family Brad (Zen), Cynthia (Ralph), seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Born in Toronto, Ontario, to Gilbert and Adeline Ruth Liddle. Predeceased by sister Betty Watt (late Hugh), brother Jack Liddle (Bernice), sister Jane White (late Don), brother Frank Liddle (late Fern). She will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, family and friends. An eloquent woman, her attention to detail both in her home and in person never went unnoticed. Her impeccable style left a lasting impression of poise and beauty. She took immense pride in living a well-lived life which has made an impact on those around her. Isabelle was an avid gardener, baker, curler and model for CKCR-TV. A private viewing service by invitation will take place at Turner & Porter Peel Chapel, on Monday, October 19, 2020. A funeral mass by invitation will be held to celebrate her life at St. Mary Star of the Sea, on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Interment service at Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Trillium Health Centre Foundation, Covenant House or Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated.