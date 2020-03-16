Home

ALATON, DR. ISAK Passed peacefully on March 14, 2020 at his home at Amica Thornhill, age 97. Ophthalmologist who came to Canada in 1958, a country to which he felt enormous gratitude. Predeceased by wife Aneta, physician at Princess Margaret Hospital. Leaves son Salem (Edna) and much loved grandchildren Anna-Rae and Gavriel. Warm thanks to Amica staff and Dr. Bill Wong and Dr. Damian Rzeznikiewiz for their kindness. No funeral or shiva, private celebration of life to follow in spring.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 16, 2020
