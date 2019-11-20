GARCIA, ISIDRO UYCHOCO May 31, 1923 - November 16, 2019 Sid passed away peacefully, on November 16, 2019, at home with his wife of 40 years beside him. He will be greatly missed by his wife Marta, his nieces and nephews and his loving friends. Isidro was passionate about learning. He completed his degree in Chemical Engineering and Chemistry at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines, followed by a Masters of Chemistry at the University of Minnesota in 1958. He was employed full-time as a professor in the department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering at Ryerson University, where he taught for 24 years. Sid retired in 1988, and spent his later years travelling. Visitation will be held at Ogden Funeral Home (4164 Sheppard Avenue East, Scarborough), from 5-9 p.m., on Friday, November 22nd, followed by a Funeral Mass, which will be celebrated at Prince of Peace Catholic Church (265 Alton Towers Circle, Scarborough), Saturday, November 23rd, at 10:30 a.m. In Isidro's memory, in lieu of flowers, donations to Princess Margaret Hospital or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 20, 2019