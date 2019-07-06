DAVIS, ISMAY (MAISIE) Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving husband and family, at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Beloved wife of Lennox. Dear sister to Jeanette Hambrack, George (Sonia) Miller, Richard Miller, Laureen (Anthony) Knights and predeceased by her brother Aubrey. Sister-in-law to Winston (Helen) Davis, Byron (Lorraine) Davis, Lyllette (Guy Linton), Phyllis Vail and Claire (John Singh). Maisie will be sadly missed by her extended family friends and all who knew her. Friends may call at mount LAWN FUNERAL HOME and CEMETERY, 21 Garrard Road, Whitby, 905-443-3376, on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. Service in the chapel on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lakeridge Health Foundation Cancer Care.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 6, 2019