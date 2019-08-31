HISCOCK, ISOBEL BONAR Died peacefully at the West Parry Sound Health Centre on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Age 90 years. She is survived by her brother Rob (Teri) of British Columbia, her nieces Marjorie (Wayne) of Barrie, and Nancy (Tom) of Tennessee, her daughter-in-law Karen Beckingham of Mactier, Catherine of Toronto and her close friend Faye Marwood and many others at Belview by the Bay. Isobel was predeceased by her husband Jack, her son Rob, her sister Jean and her brother Tom (Jean). Isobel was a true lady who lived her life with modesty, dignity and humour. She was kind to all and beloved by all those fortunate enough to know her. There will be a small private gathering for close friends and family. If you are inclined to make a donation - Parry Sound or the West Parry Sound Health Centre Palliative care unit were causes near and dear to Isobel and her family. Arrangements entrusted to the Logan Funeral Home (800-265-2218), 81 James Street, Parry Sound. To send an online condolence, please visit www.logansfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 31, 2019