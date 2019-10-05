CORBETT, ISOBEL Passed away peacefully at Newmarket Health Centre on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 101 years of age. Isobel Ballard (Butt) came to Canada as a war bride in 1945. Arriving in Canada, she lived and worked with Mr. and Mrs. Emm, who owned a general store in the village of Zephyr, until the late 50s. At that time Isobel moved with her son to Newmarket, where she was employed at Canada Manpower. During her time in Zephyr she met a young farmer named Edwin Corbett, and shortly after her move to Newmarket they married. Isobel had a deep connection to her faith. She was a longtime member of Grace Church where she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. Isobel enjoyed singing and in later years, even when dementia affected her ability to remember the words, she didn't hesitate to break into song if she felt like it. Her cheerful personality and warm smile affected those around her and her joy in life was to make people smile. Predeceased by her husband Edwin Corbett, Isobel is survived by her devoted son Michael Ballard (Sandra), granddaughters Tracy Ballard-Tal (Iddo) and Robin Burnett (Scott), great-grandsons Conor Burnett, Noam Tal, Dougal Burnett and great-granddaughter Ella Tal. Visitation will take place at the Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main St. S., Newmarket, on Monday, October 7, 2019, from 7-9 p.m. Funeral service in the chapel on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. If desired, please consider a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or World Vision in Isobel's memory. Online condolences may be made at www.roadhouseandrose.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 5, 2019