BULLEN, ISOBEL ELIZABETH (nee TORKALOS) September 10, 1941 – January 11, 2020 With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Isobel Elizabeth Bullen, also known as "Izzy" to her friends and "Baba" to her family, after a brief illness. She will be greatly missed by her children Jason ("Jake") (Kyla McNutt) and Jody (Dale Padmore) and her beloved grandchildren: Alexandra, Samantha and Andrew Bullen; and Rowen and Ripley Padmore. She is also survived by her dear sister Christina, her sister-in-law Mary Torkalos, her nieces Annie (Frank Dieterman) and Freda Torkalos and many extended family members. Isobel was a tower of strength, despite her diminutive frame and she graced many people with her humour, resilience, modesty and love. Isobel was born in Toronto to the late Sophie and Spero Torkalos, both of whom immigrated to Canada from northern Greece in the 1930s. She was a proud Canadian who taught her children the importance of serving the country that welcomed her parents and provided her with many opportunities. Isobel attended Western Technical-Commercial School in Bloor West Village where she excelled academically (earning exemptions from every final exam) and developed lifelong friends (including Gloria Parone and the late Joan McCoy and Diane Richardson). After graduation, Isobel was recruited to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, but was soon encouraged by Gloria to join her at Equitable Securities. During Isobel's enjoyable time on Bay Street, she met Keith Bullen. Isobel and Keith were married from 1966 to 1997 and their happy adventures took them from Toronto to idyllic country living in Bond Head and Bradford. Isobel's family was always her priority: she devoted her boundless energy and enthusiasm to raising her children and running a busy household on a dirt road far from the nearest town. She had a gift for bringing people together: she organized many family reunions and was a loyal friend who enjoyed pool parties (but not swimming!), good food and white wine with a wonderful group of people. Isobel was a natural athlete: in her youth, she was a talented baseball player and when she moved to Bond Head she continued to play the sport with a fierce determination and a strong arm. She was a lifelong Blue Jays fan who brought her young children to watch the team play, in the snow, at Exhibition Stadium. She also embraced curling, badminton and golf and she will be missed by many friends at the Newmarket Seniors' Meeting Place. She loved animals and nurtured her creativity throughout her life: she appreciated art and music and painted many beautiful pieces which now adorn the homes of her family. Isobel also enjoyed time at Christina's cottage on Gooderham Lake and travel, including memorable trips with her children, grandchildren and friends to Australia, Europe, Mexico and BC. In later life, Isobel excelled in real estate and retail and many visitors to the Upper Canada Mall will remember her brilliant smile and candid assessment of their clothing choices. Isobel was a remarkable person who lived life on her terms and will not be forgotten. We are grateful for the excellent medical care that Baba received from Southlake Regional Health Centre and in particular, the attentive and thoughtful support of Dr. Panjwani, Dr. Kung and the Nurses of Med 6 and Palliative Care. Isobel was predeceased by her sister Helen, her brother John, her brother-in-law Moe Ricketts and her parents. Honouring Isobel's wishes, a private Celebration of Life will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the (www.cancer.ca) or Southlake (www.southlake.ca). Condolences may be forwarded to www.peacefultransition.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 18, 2020