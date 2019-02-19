Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Isobel Irene KRING. View Sign

KRING, Isobel Irene (nee BLOCK) Isobel Irene Kring (nee Block) passed away on February 15, 2019, in the Oakville Trafalgar Hospital, peacefully in her sleep after a sudden stroke and heart complications a few weeks earlier. Isobel was an incredibly kind and generous woman with great pride and style, living independently on Pine Avenue in Oakville. She spent her life surrounded by many loving friends, neighbours and family and she lived life to the fullest. She was born in Port Credit in 1930, the youngest daughter of Frances (nee Bench) and Harry Block, with 4 older brothers, Paul, Fredrick (Freddie), Rymal (Huck) and Franklin (Puds). In 1954 Isobel married Gordon Kring of Toronto, and they lived In Oakville, raising their children Arlene and Brian who were devoted to her. Gordon predeceased her in 1975, and her strength and optimism were great traits that carried her forward. Always fashionable, she worked in retail fashion into her seventies, forging lasting friendships over the years. She is survived by her brother Frank, her children Arlene and Brian, and her beloved grandson Spencer. Isobel was a dear aunt to many nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren, all of whom she adored and was so proud. We will miss her zest for life, her love and warm friendship to so many. She will be forever in our hearts. A celebration of Isobel's life will take place on Friday, February 22, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Kopriva Taylor Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.

64 Lakeshore Road West

Oakville , ON L6K 1E1

