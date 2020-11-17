AIKENHEAD, ISOBEL JEAN (JILL) MACFARLANE Born in Victoria, BC, Jill passed away on November 8, 2020, at the age of 92. Words can't express enough gratitude to the team at Amica Georgetown: Michelle, Laura, Dr. Bartlett, and everyone who works on the memory care floor, all tirelessly dedicated to preserving dignity with patience, comfort and exceptional care. And a heartfelt thank you to Terri-Lynne and Paul of First Class Home Care for always going above and beyond to provide the most compassionate and comprehensive level of care. Jill was an extraordinary dynamo of a woman. Her brilliant writing and journalism career encompassed award winning film documentaries, television shows, medical research for University of Toronto, medical papers for conferences, and scripts for teaching films. She also recently created a series of children's books. She was an accomplished classical pianist and enjoyed playing Beethoven, Chopin, and Christmas carols on her baby grand piano. Her teacher in Toronto was trained by a line of teachers going back to Franz Listz and said she had the qualities of a concert pianist. Jill was an adventurer and literally a world traveller having had opportunities to live in many countries including England and Australia. She hot air ballooned over migrating animals in Africa, bird watched in Hawaii and learned many words in Japanese to be prepared when staying in Tokyo. Jill was also abundantly creative and designed her own patterns when creating garments in knitting and crocheting, much to the delight of the recipients. She also won first place ribbons for her sweaters. Most importantly, Jill was absolutely adored by her family: her son, daughter, grandchildren and dear friends. Always loving, clever, capable, graceful and elegant, yet so very funny too, Jill was loved by all who knew her. Jill lived a remarkable life and will always be celebrated in our hearts.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store