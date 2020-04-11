|
MALONEY, ISOBEL (ISABELLA) It's with a heavy heart that on Thursday, April 9, 2020, Isobel (Isabella) Maloney (nee Carey), laid her head to rest. Predeceased by her beloved husband John Maloney. Strong and independent until the end, she died peacefully in her home, surrounded by her beloved Grandchildren, Jade and Jacob and dear friend, Aleasha. A special thank you to her Hero's, Dr. Sun and Dr. Carr and all the many healthcare professionals assisting her throughout her journey home. Rest In Peace Isobel. You will be missed by many. Please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020