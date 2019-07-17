DAVIS, ISOBEL REBECCA Peacefully at the Bon Air Nursing Home, Cannington, on Monday, July 15, 2019, at the age of 88 years. Isobel Davis (nee Peters), beloved wife of the late Harry Davis. Dear mother of Pamela Rennie (Bob) of Severn Bridge, Barbara Fuller of Sutton and Steven Davis (Ann Stephenson) of Jackson's Point. Loving Nana of Rob (Amanda), Julie (John), Troy (Charlene), Christie, Katie (Dave) and great-Nana of Ella, Sophie, Taylor, Sydney, Owen, Emma, Jackson, Hailey and Miles. Dear sister of Colleen Cowl of Newmarket. Fondly remembered by the large Peters family and her many friends. Resting at the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, 20846 Dalton Road, Sutton, Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service in the chapel, Friday at 12:00 noon with visitation from 11:00 a.m. Interment, Briar Hill Cemetery, Sutton. Memorial donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 17, 2019