DODD, ISOBEL (BELLE) VIOLET (nee NORRIS) The family is sad to announce the peaceful passing of Isobel, on July 2, at the age of 101. Beloved wife of the late John Dodd. Survived by daughters Wendy Dyer and Catherine Rooney; grandchildren Lisa and Kyla Dyer and Brittany and Patrick Rooney; great-grandchildren Jason, Rachel and Ariel; sister Rene Middleton and many nieces and nephews. Isobel was a longtime resident of Leaside Gate and dedicated member of Northlea United Church. She was a strong, independent woman who loved family gatherings, volunteering, her career as an insurance underwriter, playing bridge and time at Woodland Beach. Online condolences can be sent to Giffen- Mack Funeral Home.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 6, 2019