Isobel WASSINK
WASSINK, Isobel (nee FOLLIOTT) Peacefully, at Southlake Residential Village, in Newmarket, on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at the age of 92 years, Isobel Wassink (nee Folliott) previously of Kettleby, Ontario. Isobel Wassink, beloved wife of the late Marten P. Wassink for over 70 years and sister of the late Ross and Howard Folliott. Isobel is survived by her sisters-in-law Mildred Folliott and Mary Rogers. Dear mother of Patricia and her husband Peter Hubbard of Barrie, Ann and her husband Jim Marshall of Palgrave and Jill and her husband Kelly Thompson of Minesing and predeceased by her daughter Brenda Crouse. Cherished grandmother of Stephanie, Janine, Candice, Kerry, Sarah, Jennifer, Evan and great-grandmother of six. Unfortunately due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family Funeral was held with interment at Kettleby Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Isobel's memory may be made to York Pines United Church, www.ypuc.ca. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ThompsonFH-Aurora.com for the Wassink family.

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home
530 Industrial Parkway South
Aurora, ON L4G6W8
9057275421
