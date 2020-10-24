WASSINK, Isobel (nee FOLLIOTT) Peacefully, at Southlake Residential Village, in Newmarket, on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at the age of 92 years, Isobel Wassink (nee Folliott) previously of Kettleby, Ontario. Isobel Wassink, beloved wife of the late Marten P. Wassink for over 70 years and sister of the late Ross and Howard Folliott. Isobel is survived by her sisters-in-law Mildred Folliott and Mary Rogers. Dear mother of Patricia and her husband Peter Hubbard of Barrie, Ann and her husband Jim Marshall of Palgrave and Jill and her husband Kelly Thompson of Minesing and predeceased by her daughter Brenda Crouse. Cherished grandmother of Stephanie, Janine, Candice, Kerry, Sarah, Jennifer, Evan and great-grandmother of six. Unfortunately due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family Funeral was held with interment at Kettleby Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Isobel's memory may be made to York Pines United Church, www.ypuc.ca
