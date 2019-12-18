Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Israel James Philip NEWELL. View Sign Service Information Ogden Funeral Home 4164 Sheppard Avenue East Scarborough , ON M1S 1T3 (416)-293-5211 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Funeral service 1:00 PM Little Trinity Anglican Church 425 King St. East View Map Obituary

NEWELL, Israel James Philip ODT (Order of the Diocese of Toronto) Passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Israel, dear husband of Lenore, and loving father of Benjamin and Peter, Heidi (Dan Pitt) and Anne MacKay. Dear stepson of Barbara Newell, and dear stepbrother of Byron Dorey and Chris Dorey. Dear uncle of Danielle, Kathryn (Alex), Jack, Martha (Harold), Meredith (Jordan), Michael, Maureen (Mathias), Kathleen (Julian) and Danny; and dear great-uncle of Holden, Emmeline, Noah, Kataleya, Rebecca, Elizabeth, and Wallace. Israel will be lovingly remembered by other family and many friends. Resting at the OGDEN FUNERAL HOME, 4164 Sheppard Avenue East (between Kennedy and Midland), Toronto. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, December 19th. The Funeral Service will be held at Little Trinity Anglican Church, 425 King St. East, on Saturday, December 21st, at 1 p.m., followed by a reception. Burial at a later date at The Anglican Cemetery in Woodstock, Ontario. If desired, donations may be made to Little Trinity Anglican Church in Toronto, Ontario. When he was younger there was not much support for those with disabilities. Most buildings were inaccessible. Given the severe level of Israel's disabilities, he managed to accomplish a great deal in life. He graduated from the University of Toronto with an Honours B.Sc. in Mathematics and Computer Science and eventually worked as a Systems Analyst at the Toronto District School Board. He loved his work and viewed it as a way to contribute to the community. Israel viewed it as quite an accomplishment that he was able to live completely independently for 14 years until he married Lenore in 1984. It was such a joy to his heart to have 2 sons, and then later on to accept 2 daughters into the family. Israel was actively involved in the life of Little Trinity Anglican Church for 46 years, after he returned to faith while living at Rochdale College. Volunteering was an outworking of Israel's faith. He served as a Lay Delegate to Synod for a total of 12 years in the Anglican Diocese of Toronto. He felt both humbled and honoured to be a Lay Delegate to General Synod in 2016. Israel served on the Social Justice and Advocacy Committee with the Diocese for 16 years. For someone who, as of 1959, could no longer walk, Israel accomplished much more than many people with his level of disability. If Israel was still with us, he would say "to God be the Glory."



NEWELL, Israel James Philip ODT (Order of the Diocese of Toronto) Passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Israel, dear husband of Lenore, and loving father of Benjamin and Peter, Heidi (Dan Pitt) and Anne MacKay. Dear stepson of Barbara Newell, and dear stepbrother of Byron Dorey and Chris Dorey. Dear uncle of Danielle, Kathryn (Alex), Jack, Martha (Harold), Meredith (Jordan), Michael, Maureen (Mathias), Kathleen (Julian) and Danny; and dear great-uncle of Holden, Emmeline, Noah, Kataleya, Rebecca, Elizabeth, and Wallace. Israel will be lovingly remembered by other family and many friends. Resting at the OGDEN FUNERAL HOME, 4164 Sheppard Avenue East (between Kennedy and Midland), Toronto. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, December 19th. The Funeral Service will be held at Little Trinity Anglican Church, 425 King St. East, on Saturday, December 21st, at 1 p.m., followed by a reception. Burial at a later date at The Anglican Cemetery in Woodstock, Ontario. If desired, donations may be made to Little Trinity Anglican Church in Toronto, Ontario. When he was younger there was not much support for those with disabilities. Most buildings were inaccessible. Given the severe level of Israel's disabilities, he managed to accomplish a great deal in life. He graduated from the University of Toronto with an Honours B.Sc. in Mathematics and Computer Science and eventually worked as a Systems Analyst at the Toronto District School Board. He loved his work and viewed it as a way to contribute to the community. Israel viewed it as quite an accomplishment that he was able to live completely independently for 14 years until he married Lenore in 1984. It was such a joy to his heart to have 2 sons, and then later on to accept 2 daughters into the family. Israel was actively involved in the life of Little Trinity Anglican Church for 46 years, after he returned to faith while living at Rochdale College. Volunteering was an outworking of Israel's faith. He served as a Lay Delegate to Synod for a total of 12 years in the Anglican Diocese of Toronto. He felt both humbled and honoured to be a Lay Delegate to General Synod in 2016. Israel served on the Social Justice and Advocacy Committee with the Diocese for 16 years. For someone who, as of 1959, could no longer walk, Israel accomplished much more than many people with his level of disability. If Israel was still with us, he would say "to God be the Glory." Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close