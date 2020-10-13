ISSIE SPIVACK

SPIVACK, ISSIE On October 11, 2020, at home. Beloved husband of Rita. Loving father and father-in-law of Michael and Melanie, Pamela and Ronnie David, and Neil and Michelle Spivack. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Julius Spivack and Sylvie St. Louis, and the late Nathan Spivack. Devoted grandfather of Ashley, Lyla Rose, Nya, Avery, Madison, and Ryan. A Family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to The Odette Cancer Centre at Sunnybrook Hospital, (416) 480-4483.



