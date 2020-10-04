1/1
ITALIA ALATI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ITALIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALATI, ITALIA With much sadness we announce the passing of Italia Alati on October 1, 2020, at the age of 96. She was born in Sora Frosinone, Italy, on December 8, 1923. She died peacefully, at her home in Richmond Hill, with her 2 daughters and caregiver Lee at her side. Now reunited with her predeceased husband Luigi, survived by her daughters Santina (Alfredo Mammone) and Rita (Joe Cipolla), grandchildren Norma D'Agostino (late Angelo), Nadia Remy (Lange), Matthew Cipolla (Aida), Amanda Fantuz (Andy) and great-grandchildren Ryan, Alexander, Mya and Abigail. Also predeceased by her 3 sisters Marietta, Giulia and Elena. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Paschal Baylon Church (92 Steeles Ave. W., Thornhill), on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Private entombment to follow. Through her faith in God and strength/determination, she worked and sacrificed to provide a comfortable home with all the necessities and beyond for her immediate and extended families. She will be missed greatly by all who have known her. Rest in peace. Donations to CHATS of Richmond Hill at 10132 Yonge St., Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1T6, appreciated.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved