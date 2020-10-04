ALATI, ITALIA With much sadness we announce the passing of Italia Alati on October 1, 2020, at the age of 96. She was born in Sora Frosinone, Italy, on December 8, 1923. She died peacefully, at her home in Richmond Hill, with her 2 daughters and caregiver Lee at her side. Now reunited with her predeceased husband Luigi, survived by her daughters Santina (Alfredo Mammone) and Rita (Joe Cipolla), grandchildren Norma D'Agostino (late Angelo), Nadia Remy (Lange), Matthew Cipolla (Aida), Amanda Fantuz (Andy) and great-grandchildren Ryan, Alexander, Mya and Abigail. Also predeceased by her 3 sisters Marietta, Giulia and Elena. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Paschal Baylon Church (92 Steeles Ave. W., Thornhill), on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Private entombment to follow. Through her faith in God and strength/determination, she worked and sacrificed to provide a comfortable home with all the necessities and beyond for her immediate and extended families. She will be missed greatly by all who have known her. Rest in peace. Donations to CHATS of Richmond Hill at 10132 Yonge St., Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1T6, appreciated.