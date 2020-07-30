1/1
ITALIA (ITALA) MANARIN
MANARIN, ITALIA (ITALA) (nee MORASSUTTI) Born April 9, 1931 Valvasone, Pordenone, Italy God called Itala home on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the age of 89. She will be reunited with her loving husband, Bruno. Cherished by her dear and loving children, Janet (Vincent Mior) and Carla (Lenny Petruccelli), proud nonna to Derek (Sylvia), Christopher (Christina), Stefanie (Phil Selvaggi), Danielle, and adoring great-grandmother to Oliver. Itala will be lovingly remembered by her siblings: Mary (late Giovanni Manarin), Alberta (Giuseppe Silani), Luciano (Mirella) and Ada (Adriano Tonello). She will be held dear in the hearts of her many nieces, nephews and friends in Toronto, Sudbury, Chicago, and Italy. A special thank you to all the staff at Mackenzie Health for their loving care, especially A1CC and Palliative. Visitations will take place at Vescio Funeral Home Maple Chapel (211 McNaughton Road East, 905-303-0770) on Thursday, July 30th (2-4 and 6-8 p.m.). The Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday, July 31st at Sacred Heart Church, King City (14485 Jane Street, corner of 16th Sideroad). Private interment to follow. If so desired, donations in memory of Italia may be made to the Alzheimer Society or Sacred Heart Church, King City. Online Condolences at: www.vesciofuneralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Vescio Funeral Homes Ltd.
8101 Weston Road
Woodbridge, ON L4L 1A6
(905) 850-3332
