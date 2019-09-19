NONIS, IVA (nee MARCUZ) February 23, 1930 – September 16, 2019 Passed away peacefully on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Milton District Hospital in the presence of her children. Predeceased by her childhood sweetheart and lifetime partner, Italo. Survived by her loving children; Albino, Carlo and Diane. Forever remembered by her 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren who brought her such great joy. Family and friends are invited to visit at the McKERSIE-KOCHER FUNERAL HOME, 114 Main St. E., Milton, 905-878-4452, from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019 and from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019. Funeral service to take place on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel, followed by interment at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in memory of Iva to the Children's Wish Foundation. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 19, 2019