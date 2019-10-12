Guest Book View Sign Service Information Andrews Community Funeral Centre - Brama 8190 Dixie Road Brampton , ON L6T5N9 (905)-456-8190 Obituary

TEES, Ivan Andrew Grant Born September 21, 1932, in Agincourt, ON, died October 6, 2019 in Brampton. Ivan grew up in the small coal-mining town of Minto, NB, with his brother, Malcolm. He left, at age 17, for Toronto, where he worked and met Bill Dodds; together they travelled to Port Alberni, BC, to work in a lumber camp. Years later, back in Toronto, Ivan met Cecile, and they were married on October 1, 1960 (they recently celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary). Ivan enjoyed being with people, organizing events, bringing people together, and he loved a spirited conversation. He was very active in the community, dedicating years of service to the Masons, Shriners, Victim Services, Buck Lake Sportsman's Club, Bridge Prisoner Support, PROBUS, and many others. Ivan felt that he was the luckiest guy in the world and wherever he went, he tried to have fun. In recent years, he loved riding his Suzuki scooter, which he got for his 80th birthday, and he was passionate about working at the ADESA car auction, both of which he did right up until he passed. Lovingly remembered by his wife Cecile, son Greg (Isabel), granddaughter Sam, as well as nieces and nephews in Sault Ste. Marie and the Maritimes. A memorial visitation will be held at the Andrews Community Funeral Centre (8190 Dixie Road, Brampton, ON), on Sunday, October 27th, from 12-1 p.m. A Celebration of Ivan's Life will follow in the funeral home chapel at 1 p.m. Refreshments to follow from 2-4:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice in memory of Ivan. Online condolences may be made at andrewscommunity



TEES, Ivan Andrew Grant Born September 21, 1932, in Agincourt, ON, died October 6, 2019 in Brampton. Ivan grew up in the small coal-mining town of Minto, NB, with his brother, Malcolm. He left, at age 17, for Toronto, where he worked and met Bill Dodds; together they travelled to Port Alberni, BC, to work in a lumber camp. Years later, back in Toronto, Ivan met Cecile, and they were married on October 1, 1960 (they recently celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary). Ivan enjoyed being with people, organizing events, bringing people together, and he loved a spirited conversation. He was very active in the community, dedicating years of service to the Masons, Shriners, Victim Services, Buck Lake Sportsman's Club, Bridge Prisoner Support, PROBUS, and many others. Ivan felt that he was the luckiest guy in the world and wherever he went, he tried to have fun. In recent years, he loved riding his Suzuki scooter, which he got for his 80th birthday, and he was passionate about working at the ADESA car auction, both of which he did right up until he passed. Lovingly remembered by his wife Cecile, son Greg (Isabel), granddaughter Sam, as well as nieces and nephews in Sault Ste. Marie and the Maritimes. A memorial visitation will be held at the Andrews Community Funeral Centre (8190 Dixie Road, Brampton, ON), on Sunday, October 27th, from 12-1 p.m. A Celebration of Ivan's Life will follow in the funeral home chapel at 1 p.m. Refreshments to follow from 2-4:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice in memory of Ivan. Online condolences may be made at andrewscommunity funeralcentre.com Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close