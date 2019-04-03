Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for IVAN CRAMPTON. View Sign

CRAMPTON, IVAN Ivan Crampton, born 1928 in Yorkshire, England, passed away peacefully at Kingsway Lodge, St. Marys on March 28, 2019 in his 92nd year. Beloved father of Jondré and Hugh Beckett of Owen Sound, Gilbert Crampton of Parry Sound, Amy and Jerry Jutras of Etobicoke, Sharene and Denis Young of Wasaga Beach, Olwynne Crampton and husband Barry Pochron of Tennessee, Owen Crampton of Calgary, Siobhan and Werner Meyer of Switzerland and Rachel and Erwin Meyer of St. Marys. Esteemed brother of Peter Crampton and wife Pauline of England and brother-in-law to Robert Delyea and David and Margaret Starkey of Etobicoke, Charles Starkey of Toronto, and John and Donna Starkey of Oakville. Dearly missed and fondly remembered by his 29 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and their families. Predeceased by his loving wife, Stephanie Joyce Starkey (2008), parents Gilbert and May Crampton, sisters-in-law Joan Crampton and Alethe Delyea, daughters-in-law Anne Crampton and Gertrude Crampton, nephews Paul Starkey and Colin Starkey, by niece Jill Noseworthy, and grandson-in-law Mauricio Gochez. At his request, there will be no visitation. A service to celebrate his life will take place in Toronto in August 2019. Donations to the Queen's Own Rifles of Canada Trust Fund can be made in his name through the Andrew L. Hodges Funeral Home, P.O. Box 304, St. Marys, ON N4X 1B2 (519-284-2820). Online condolences at

