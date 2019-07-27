CRAMPTON, IVAN Ivan Crampton of St Marys, ON, formerly of Toronto, on March 28, 2019, in his 92nd year. Predeceased by his cherished wife, Stephanie Joyce Starkey, in 2008. Lovingly remembered by his children, Jondré Beckett, Gilbert Crampton, Amy Jutras, Sharene Young, Olwynne Crampton, Owen Crampton, Siobhan Meyer, and Rachel Meyer and their families. Memorial Service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019, OLIVET CHURCH OF THE NEW JERUSALEM, 279 Burnhamthorpe Rd. Etobicoke (entrance off Lorraine Gardens). Luncheon to follow in the church hall downstairs (elevator available). Interment at 2 p.m., Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Toronto. Donations to the QUEEN'S OWN RIFLES OF CANADA TRUST FUND can be made through the Andrew L. Hodges Funeral Home, P.O. Box 304, St. Marys, ON, N4X 1B2 (519-284-2820), www.hodgesfuneralhome.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 27, 2019