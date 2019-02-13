IRWIN, IVAN DUANE It is with deep sadness that we say goodbye to our dearest Ivan. Ivan's contagious laughter and enormous heart will always be with us. Peacefully at home, surrounded by his cherished family, on Monday, February 11, 2019, age 91 years. Loving husband of Peg. Amazing Dad to Cindy (Tony), Mark (Jane), Kim (Achim), Pete (Lisa) and Jayne (Vincent). Fun-loving Grandad to Cal, Brent, Shane, Stacey, Andrew, Sandra, Meghann, Nikki, Annabella and Ivan's 8 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by Ginnie. The family will receive friends to share their memories of Ivan at the McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Rd., Ajax (Pickering Village), on Friday, February 15, 2019, from 6 to 9 p.m. Memorial Service to Celebrate Ivan's Life will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Westney Heights Baptist Church, 1201 Ravenscroft Rd., Ajax. Donations in Ivan's memory to Herb Carnegie's "Future Aces" foundation which fosters respect, tolerance, diversity and sportsmanship among young people (futureaces.org).
MC EACHNIE FUNERAL HOME LTD - AJAX
28 OLD KINGSTON RD
Ajax, ON L1T 2Z7
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 13, 2019