IVAN DUANE IRWIN

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "We are so sad about Ivan's passing. We loved Him and will..."
    - Margaret & Les Repczak
  • "Our condolence to Peg and family. May the good memories you..."
    - Joe Riehl
  • "Had fun times at Sunday morning hockey. Great teammate,..."
    - Howie Menard
  • "I am sorry to hear of Ivan's passing. He was truly one of..."
    - Cheryl Foster Burton
  • "Another great one has left us, Ivan will forever be in our..."

IRWIN, IVAN DUANE It is with deep sadness that we say goodbye to our dearest Ivan. Ivan's contagious laughter and enormous heart will always be with us. Peacefully at home, surrounded by his cherished family, on Monday, February 11, 2019, age 91 years. Loving husband of Peg. Amazing Dad to Cindy (Tony), Mark (Jane), Kim (Achim), Pete (Lisa) and Jayne (Vincent). Fun-loving Grandad to Cal, Brent, Shane, Stacey, Andrew, Sandra, Meghann, Nikki, Annabella and Ivan's 8 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by Ginnie. The family will receive friends to share their memories of Ivan at the McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Rd., Ajax (Pickering Village), on Friday, February 15, 2019, from 6 to 9 p.m. Memorial Service to Celebrate Ivan's Life will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Westney Heights Baptist Church, 1201 Ravenscroft Rd., Ajax. Donations in Ivan's memory to Herb Carnegie's "Future Aces" foundation which fosters respect, tolerance, diversity and sportsmanship among young people (futureaces.org).
Funeral Home
MC EACHNIE FUNERAL HOME LTD - AJAX
28 OLD KINGSTON RD
Ajax, ON L1T 2Z7
(905) 428-8488
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.