IVAN EATON

EATON, IVAN Ivan passed peacefully, with family by his side, freed from the bonds of his terrible illness, on August 12, 2020. He led a rich and satisfying life for 94 years, rewarding work, travelling extensively, playing golf, squash, lawn bowling and tending to his beloved garden. He was married to Edith (now Payne) for 17 years with whom he raised three children Ellen, Brian (Vivian) and Vern Eaton. He married Evelyn in 1969 and helped to raise her two children, Rand (Kim) Hague and Cindy (Malcolm) Hague MacLeod. He was thrilled to welcome nine grandchildren into the family Ryan (Kelly), Taylor (Katie) and Madison MacLeod; Cory, Jacqueline, Melissa and Emily Eaton, James Stonehewer, Sarah Slattery along with two great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Booth and Miller MacLeod. He will be sorely missed by his sister-in-law, Lauren McIntosh (Gord Bedford) and brother-in-law, Ken Elgar and by friends and relatives too numerous to mention in this space. Ivan was so fortunate to labour at work that he genuinely loved. For 20 years he worked at the YMCA, finishing at the National Council, and then spent 21 years as Executive Director of the Bank of Montreal's community outreach program, EPOC, where he helped guide young adults to promising futures. Even in retirement, Ivan continued at the same pace, managing "Deaf Futures" for BMO, serving on the executive for the YMCA Alumni and was the President of the Niagara-on-the-Lake Bowling Club. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, September 25th, for immediate family. Those interested in attending the celebration via Zoom at 1:30 EDT, should email Ivanscelebration@gmail.com for details. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome at: YMCA Canada, Secours Speciaux Fund, c/o DON NOBLE, 5273 DRISCOLL DRIVE, MANOTICK, ON K4M 1E9. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank all the caregivers who supported Ivan in his final days, both at home and at St. Joseph's Hospital. He was surrounded by love and care and comfort in the weeks before he passed.



