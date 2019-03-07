Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for IVAN JOHN MARTIN. View Sign

MARTIN, IVAN JOHN It is with a heavy heart that we announce the peaceful passing of Ivan on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in his 72nd year. Beloved husband of Marion. Loving father to Dan (Melissa), Blaine (Penny Johnson), David (Annette), Greg (Lisa) Cook, Jennifer (Adam) Foote and Blair Cook. Grandfather to Jordan (Rebecca), Brianne (Korey), Zachary (Morgan), Dylan, Tyler, Brittany (Dylan), Meagan, Mckenzie, Callan, Nolan, Nathan, Cameron and Jorga. Great-grandfather to Jackson, Veda and the late Joseph. Brother to Gordon Martin, Shirley (Walter) Canning and the late Allen Martin. He will also be missed by his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Ivan will be remembered for his energetic love for life, music, family and friends and his volunteerism to the community. He was a proud member of the Uxbridge Rotary Club and a brother Master Mason. Ivan celebrated his 50th year passionately working for his clients in the Insurance/ Investment business. The family wishes to thank the medical staff and Dr. Teresa Petrella for the excellent care at Sunnybrook. A visitation will be held at the Low and Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street S., Uxbridge (905- 852-3073) on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A Celebration of Ivan's Life will be held at the Trinity United Church, 20 First Ave., Uxbridge, on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 3 p.m. with visitation for 1 hour prior. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ivan may be made to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre. For online condolences, please visit

23 Main St. S.

Uxbridge , ON L9P 1M8

