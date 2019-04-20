Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for IVAN (LIVIN) LANDRY. View Sign

LANDRY, IVAN (LIVIN) 1950 - 2019 The family announces with great sadness his passing April 7, 2019 at his Toronto home. He is survived by his children Michel Landry (Carole), Angele Curtis (Neil) and Catherine Landry (Simon), his grandchildren Erica Landry (Aaron), Ty Landry and Sam Curtis and by nephews Ian Landry, Pierre (Kelly) and Andre Bonhomme. Dear brother of Gilbert, Lionel (Nancy) and Diane Bonhomme (Paul). He was predeceased by his parents Abbe Landry (2000) and Georgine (nee Mallet - 2008), brothers Clifford (1988), Raymond (2010), sister Gisele Landry (2008) and grandson Trevor Landry (1998). A celebration of Ivan's life and light reception will take place on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Lessard-Stephens Funeral Home located at 21 Elm Street South in Timmins, ON. In lieu of flowers, remembrance donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario would be greatly appreciated or to a charity of your choice. Online condolences and donations can be made at

