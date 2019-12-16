LITROP, Ivan May 31, 1933 - December 14, 2019 Passed away peacefully with his loving wife Olga by his side. Loving father to John and Joe (Tanya). Cherished grandfather to Jason and Michael. He will be missed by all his friends at the Slovenian Summer Camp and his family and friends in Slovenia. Visitation will be held at Ridley Funeral Home (3080 Lakeshore Blvd. W., Toronto, ON, 416-259-3705) on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal (739 Browns Line) at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Burial at Assumption Catholic Cemetery to follow. He will be missed, but never forgotten. Rest in Peace Dad, we love you.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 16, 2019