BUTCHER, Ivan Milton March 10, 1924 – April 16, 2019 It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Ivan M. Butcher. Survived by children Suzanne Wylie (Gary); John Butcher (Robin); and Donald Butcher (Colleen Neely). Grandchildren Mary Gallagher (Colin) and Élianne, David and Matthew; Christopher Wylie (Claire), Madalyn, Owen and Charlotte; Elizabeth Lutz (James); Michelle Wylie (Robert Weymouth), William and Cedric; Nicole Butcher Dourmissis (Bobby) and Candice Butcher. Predeceased by his wife of 64 years Dora Bellefontaine Butcher. Will be missed by Elspeth, Isabel (Steve Walsh) and Cheryl Whalen and the rest of the Butcher-Bellefontaine clan. Born in Collingwood Township, Ontario, to Henry and Isabelle (Bella Bannerman) Butcher, he grew up on the family farm in Osprey Township before moving to Toronto, where he met and married Dora. An extremely talented mechanic, he spent his working life in the automotive industry in southern Etobicoke and Mississauga, then fixing – and teaching others how to fix – small engines. Happiest in the great outdoors, Ivan was an avid fisherman and hunter. In later years, he loved poking around in his vegetable garden and feeding and watching wild birds. Friends will be received at Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. W., Toronto, on Saturday, April 20th from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Funeral service and celebration of his life at 1:00 p.m. on April 20th; followed by reception at Ridley Funeral Home. Private interment to follow at a later date at Springcreek Cemetery, Mississauga. Donations may be made to the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters (



3080 Lake Shore Blvd. West

Etobicoke , ON M8V 1K3

Ridley Funeral Home
3080 Lake Shore Blvd. West
Etobicoke , ON M8V 1K3
(416) 259-3705

