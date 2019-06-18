Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for IVAN RAYMOND SCHELL. View Sign Service Information Marshall Funeral Home 10366 Yonge Street Richmond Hill , ON L4C 3B8 (905)-884-1062 Obituary

SCHELL, IVAN RAYMOND November 11, 1942 – June 16, 2019 Far too soon and unexpectedly, Ivan in his 77th year, passed away at Southlake Regional Hospital, on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Loving and beloved husband of Patricia (nee Gambell). Much loved Dad to Cathy Schell and Tracey (Pat) Gualdieri. Loving "Choppa" to Rebecca and Alexandra. Ivan was born in Gravenhurst to the late Arthur Schell and Ida Rennie. Brother of Mel Schell (Anne), Prince George, BC. Predeceased by brothers, Bob, Elmer, Don and James and sister, Irma. Fun-loving brother-in-law to Linda and John Kennedy and Andrea and Dean McKechnie, who shared many laughs on their memorable trips together. Lovingly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Growing up in Gravenhurst, Ivan developed his enjoyment of the outdoors and his passion for fishing. Through a chance encounter in Gravenhurst, he met, fell in love and married Patricia in 1964. They had 2 beautiful daughters and 2 cherished granddaughters. Over their more than 55 years together, Ivan and Pat moved many times, always creating deep and lasting friendships with their neighbours. He was a great handyman, who loved to tinker and could fix anything and everything and wouldn't hesitate to lend a hand to family, friends or a neighbour in need. In 1987, Ivan, along with 3 partners began a construction company – Curbside Construction. Over the next 32 years until his retirement June 17, 2011, Ivan made many friends as he was a wonderful, warm and friendly guy who was well respected in the industry. He was a good friend and mentor to so many. Our hearts are broken, he will be truly missed. Friends may call at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Service in our Chapel on Friday at 11 a.m. Cremation. Ivan struggled with Parkinson's for the past 12 years and in lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Parkinson Canada to help fight this debilitating disease.

SCHELL, IVAN RAYMOND November 11, 1942 – June 16, 2019 Far too soon and unexpectedly, Ivan in his 77th year, passed away at Southlake Regional Hospital, on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Loving and beloved husband of Patricia (nee Gambell). Much loved Dad to Cathy Schell and Tracey (Pat) Gualdieri. Loving "Choppa" to Rebecca and Alexandra. Ivan was born in Gravenhurst to the late Arthur Schell and Ida Rennie. Brother of Mel Schell (Anne), Prince George, BC. Predeceased by brothers, Bob, Elmer, Don and James and sister, Irma. Fun-loving brother-in-law to Linda and John Kennedy and Andrea and Dean McKechnie, who shared many laughs on their memorable trips together. Lovingly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Growing up in Gravenhurst, Ivan developed his enjoyment of the outdoors and his passion for fishing. Through a chance encounter in Gravenhurst, he met, fell in love and married Patricia in 1964. They had 2 beautiful daughters and 2 cherished granddaughters. Over their more than 55 years together, Ivan and Pat moved many times, always creating deep and lasting friendships with their neighbours. He was a great handyman, who loved to tinker and could fix anything and everything and wouldn't hesitate to lend a hand to family, friends or a neighbour in need. In 1987, Ivan, along with 3 partners began a construction company – Curbside Construction. Over the next 32 years until his retirement June 17, 2011, Ivan made many friends as he was a wonderful, warm and friendly guy who was well respected in the industry. He was a good friend and mentor to so many. Our hearts are broken, he will be truly missed. Friends may call at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Service in our Chapel on Friday at 11 a.m. Cremation. Ivan struggled with Parkinson's for the past 12 years and in lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Parkinson Canada to help fight this debilitating disease. Published in the Toronto Star on June 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close