GUNZL, IVAN VACLAV Ivan passed away peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, Toronto at the age of 75. He is survived by his sister Camilla Gunzl. His remains will be cremated in a private ceremony in Toronto. Ivan was a great lover of the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, playing golf and tennis, and winter walks. He was a brave soul with numerous friends and will be remembered for his quick wit, generosity and kindness. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.