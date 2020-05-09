IVAN VACLAV GUNZL
GUNZL, IVAN VACLAV Ivan passed away peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, Toronto at the age of 75. He is survived by his sister Camilla Gunzl. His remains will be cremated in a private ceremony in Toronto. Ivan was a great lover of the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, playing golf and tennis, and winter walks. He was a brave soul with numerous friends and will be remembered for his quick wit, generosity and kindness. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.


Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

6 entries
May 9, 2020
Ivan, you were a man of moods, and when you felt like it, you could form a bond with anyone. You were incisive, smart, friendly, and a great teller of stories. You helped me and others lots with our tennis, and you will be sadly missed by all at Davisville Tennis Club; things won't be the same without you.
Neil Davies
Friend
May 9, 2020
You will be very missed Ivan. Thanks for being apart of my life!
Eric Davidson
Friend
May 9, 2020
Neighbours for 40 years, became friends when I began to have problems moving and he began to help: cut grass, took me shopping, brought food, did errands, all in spite of his own physical problems and pain. Always supportive and thoughtful. He is missed.
Kerstin Wadsten
Friend
May 9, 2020
May 9, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Faruq Varachia
Friend
May 9, 2020
