ZANCHETTA, IVANA (nee BATTISTON) June 20, 1935 – June 7, 2020 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Ivana Zanchetta, on June 7th, peacefully at home surrounded by family. Born in Taiedo, Pordenone, Italy, to Davide Battiston and Adelia Gasparotto. Beloved wife of the late Emilio. Dear mother of Renato (Frances), Enni (Fred, deceased) and Shirley. Proud and cherished nonna of David, Carolyn, Jonathan and Eric. Dear sister of Maria and Olga, predeceased by brother Dino. Ivana will be remembered by her brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, cousins, dear friends and neighbours. Ivana was a longtime participant of Chat's Friuli Seniors' Program. Despite health challenges, Ivana would always have a smile and a kind word. She was a woman of deep faith. Her greatest loves were her family, sharing laughter and song, visiting with friends and relatives, fresh flowers, and her cat by her chair. The family would like to thank all the personal support workers and nurses who cared for Ivana with compassion, especially Chona, Dolly, and Tunde, for their love, care and dedication to Mom. In light of restrictions placed on large gatherings, a family service will be held at the Glendale Funeral Home, with private entombment to follow at Glendale Memorial Gardens. A memorial mass will be held in the future at St. Andrew's Roman Catholic Church. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at arbormemorial.ca/en/Glendale. Memorial donations made to The Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 9, 2020.