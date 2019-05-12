Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ivanka Ivana (PECNIK) PIKOVNIK. View Sign Service Information Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel 2357 Bloor Street West Toronto , ON M6S 1P4 (416)-767-3153 Obituary

Ivanka was born on May 16, 1926 in Gornji Grad, Slovenia and passed away on May 9, 2019 in Toronto, from sudden heart failure. Beloved wife of the late Edward Pikovnik Sr. for 46 years, dear mother of the late Irene and Edward Pikovnik Jr., loving grandmother of Cristina and Michelle Stanescu and mother-in-law to Erika Larva and Bogdan Stanescu (Angela). She is survived by her sister Rezika Pecnik Debersek and many other relatives in Slovenia. Ivanka Pikovnik immigrated to Canada in 1955, after escaping the communist purge in the former Yugoslavia. Her childhood experiences gave her a greater appreciation for the sanctity of life and to live a life full of love. After marrying Edward in Toronto, she started her family and became the Family Matriarch. Her decisions were always immediate and based on facts, not gossip, her actions based on rational thought, not on opinions. She had the judgment of Solomon and we are all blessed by her actions. Her mantra was Family, Friends and Food and she had a deep devotion to God. When asked what God means to her, she simply replied: "God is Pure Love". She will be fondly remembered by all her Family and Friends within the Slovenian community and abroad, she will Always be in Our Hearts. Friends may call at Turner and Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor Street West, on Monday, May 13th from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, May 14th at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal, 739 Brown's Line, Toronto. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Published in the Toronto Star on May 12, 2019

