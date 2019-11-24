SANTINI, IVANO 1930 - 2019 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Ivano on Friday, November 22, 2019. He will be greatly missed by his beloved wife of 60 years Rosie Santini and children Fred (Rosanna), Lorenzo (Sandra) and Antonio (Denise). Dear Nonno to Ivana, Freddy, Brando, Cristian, Julian, Carla and Marco. He leaves behind his siblings Marino, Francesco and Adelina and is reunited in heaven with his sister Viola. He will be remembered by his many nieces, nephews, friends and by all for his love of life, his humour and his laughter. Friends and family will be received at the Glendale Funeral Home, 1810 Albion Road, Etobicoke, on Sunday, November 24th from 3-5 and 6-9 p.m. A funeral Mass will take place at St. Andrew's Roman Catholic Church, 2547 Kipling Ave., Etobicoke, at 10 a.m. with entombment to follow at Glendale Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations to Shining Through Center are greatly appreciated. You are invited to sign Ivano's online book of condolences at glendalememorial.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 24, 2019