GALLI, IVO With heavy hearts, Ivo Galli passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 90. Loving husband of the late Rina. Cherished father of Irene (Bruce Poulton), Christine (Dennis Gasser) and the late Susan. Adoring Nonno of Randy (Corrina), Ryan (Jennifer), Russell (Dana), Alexis and Mitchell. Devoted Great-Nonno of Cole, Avery, Lilly, Oliver and Pearl. Ivo will be missed by many relatives and friends. The family will receive friends at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Road East (west of Bayview Avenue), from 2 - 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 8, 2019. A Mass of Christian burial will take place within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 12 p.m. The final rite of committal and interment will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery (8361 Yonge Street, Thornhill). If desired, donations may be made to Sunnybrook Hospital or the . Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 7, 2019