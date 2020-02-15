|
|
BROWN, IVY "JEAN" Passed away peacefully in Mississauga, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, in her 99th year. Beloved wife of Frank (2016) for 72 years. Cherished mother of Frances (2017) and Gary (Nanci) of Horseshoe Valley and Nana "Jean The Bean" to "Ducks" Matthew, Lindsey and Andrew. Ivy was a dear sister to Joyce (2017) and aunt to Derek, Pauline and Janice in England. She will be missed by her sisters-in-law and her nieces and nephews in Canada. Ivy was an Assistant Nurse in the British Army during WWII where she met Frank and they were married in 1943. They moved to Canada in 1946 and took up residence in Lakeview and later moved to Cooksville. A very special thank you to the staff on the second floor of Cooksville Care Nursing Home who took such wonderful care of Ivy. Cremation has taken place.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2020