IRELAND, IVY With profound sadness, the family of Ivy Ireland shares the news of her passing on November 2, 2020 at the age of 90. Born in Toronto, Ivy was an avid traveler and unabashed Royal flag-waver. She served proudly in the Canadian Women's Army Corps and worked at The Bell before settling in Willowdale with her husband Harold Ireland and raising their two girls surrounded by dear neighbours. Summers were spent at the cottage in Woodland Park with lifelong pals. Frequent visits with Ottawa family and friends kept things lively. She returned to work at North York General Hospital and loved her crew of "boys" on the Maintenance Staff. Ivy lived independently until the age of 86 when she reluctantly found that living at Sunrise of Aurora was great! Amassing many friends over the years Ivy was ageless, timeless... beauty and elegance. She was in the end an amazing and admirable mother to Michelle and Kelly and she loved their husbands Ian and Brian. She will be most missed by her grandchildren Hailey and Brodie and will surely be celebrated with a Gin & Tonic or two at Hailey's marriage to Kristopher in 2021. Ivy will be interred with Hal in Stittsville, ON. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The National Poppy Campaign.



