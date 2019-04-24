Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for IVY JOY McGRATH. View Sign Obituary

McGRATH, IVY JOY In Loving Memory... Joy passed away peacefully in her 86th year, on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Credit Valley Hospital in Mississauga after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Joy was born in Toronto on October 21, 1933 to William and Ivy Perry. Her older brother Bill Perry predeceased her. She is survived by her ex-husband Malcolm McGrath; her children Anne (Paul), Malcolm Jr. (Barbara), Michael (Pam) and Amy (Ruth); her grandchildren Amy (Andrew) and Sarah Levine, Meghan, Hailey, Jake, Helen and Oscar McGrath; and her great-granddaughter Alexandra Johnston. Joy graduated from Victoria College at the University of Toronto with a BA in 1954 and became an elementary school teacher. She married in October of that year. Joy brought many of the talents and musical gifts that she had used as a teacher to raising her children. Later in life, she returned to Osgoode Hall Law School in 1970 and was called to the Bar in 1977. Joy practised family law for many years until joining the Workers' Compensation Board Appeals Tribunal, for which she travelled throughout Ontario and wrote many well-regarded judgements on issues of injury and compensation, until the age of 71. Joy enjoyed many rewarding hobbies, such as oil painting, playing the piano and singing in choirs. She loved spending time at her family cottage on Sand Lake and organizing parties for her many friends and extended family. Joy also had an amazing flair for renovating and decorating houses. She took a great interest in politics and current events and read the newspaper from cover to cover every morning. Joy demonstrated an amazing warmth and positivity that touched many people. The family wishes to invite all of Joy's friends and others whose lives she touched, to celebrate her life with us at The Waterside Inn at 15 Stavebank Road South in Mississauga from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. (formalities at 2 p.m.) on Saturday, May 4, 2019. In place of flowers, we request that donations be made in her memory to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.

