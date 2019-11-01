MEHARCHAND, IVY THERESE December 19, 1928 - October 30, 2019 Beloved wife of the late Vedparkash A. Meharchand. Daughter of the late Nundlal Bunsee and Nellie Teenie Bunsee (née Thompson). Loving mother of Gemma, Jerome (late), Jacinta, Gerard, Charles, Anne, Dennis, Eugene, Joseph (late), Mervyn, and Colin. Grandmother of 22 and great-grandmother of 9. She has left this world in a whisper of innocence, kindness, and love. Forever our brown-eyed girl. Forever our Queen. Visitation on Friday, November 1, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, North York. Funeral Mass: Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St Gabriel's Parish, 670 Sheppard Avenue East, North York. Donations to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Toronto welcomed. Condolences may be made at www.rskane.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 1, 2019