SHAUGHNESSY, The Honourable Justice J. Bryan It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of The Honourable Justice J. Bryan Shaughnessy, in the company of his spirited Irish family, on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the age of 70. Bryan lived for family. He cherished the 47 years spent with his wife, Patricia. Together, they adored their children, as evidenced by the ever-growing collection of family photos on the walls and tabletops at home and in his chambers. His children, Erin Geraghty (Bill), Sean (Anna), Kevin (Kate), Kate Ingram (David) and Paul, will dearly miss their most reliable role model and dependable voice of reason. So too will his loyal and loving sisters, Cathie Fedak and Colleen Shaughnessy and his many nieces and nephews. He will no doubt enjoy his next chapter in the company of his sister, Maureen Shaughnessy and his parents, Jack and Marie Shaughnessy. In his later years, nothing brought him greater joy and pride than visits or phone calls with his ten grandchildren: Kieran, Leah and Emily; James and Evan; Hannah, Lochlan and Braden; and Oliver and Jack. His legacy is rich. He devoted his days to the service of others and was a constant model of integrity, generosity and love. To our most loyal friend, our thoughtful companion, our steadfast supporter and legal eagle, we toast a life well-lived. Visitation will be held at the OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234), on Thursday, October 3rd, from 1–4 and 6–9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. GREGORY THE GREAT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 214 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, on Friday, October 4th at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Vincent de Paul St. Gregory the Great Conference, Oshawa, would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at



