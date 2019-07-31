Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for J. E. (ED) MAHONEY. View Sign Obituary

MAHONEY, J. E. (ED) 1928–2019 After a long, full and happy life, Ed died on July 28, 2019, age 90. He will be dearly missed by his wife, Lenora; daughters Mary Ellen, Angela Carolyn and Anne Louise; sons-in-law Andrew Bolton and Pierre LaViolette; beloved grandson, Eric; many nieces and nephews and their children; and countless friends and former colleagues. Ed loved his family, winters in Florida, summers at Dickey Lake, social events with friends and relatives, a cold beer, seafood, opera, jazz, classical music, poetry and politics (he was a lifelong active Tory campaigner and supporter until recent years). His Catholic faith was a source of comfort, strength and intellectual interest all his life. His father died when Ed was 12; he remained close to his mother and his siblings (Patricia Keenan, Helen Clarke and Lorne Mahoney) always. At their home, money was in short supply, especially during the Depression, so as a teenager, Ed worked at Devlin's menswear store in downtown Ottawa. His earnings enabled him to attend university at St. Patrick's College (Ottawa). His sense of style, including his signature bow tie, was nurtured at Devlin's, where prime ministers and other pillars of society shopped. A former journalist, he had covered everything from dog races in Pembroke, to Marilyn Bell's 1954 swim across Lake Ontario, to federal election campaigns in the Diefenbaker era. He remained a lifelong news junkie; he read at least two newspapers a day and watched the news and political programs on TV (Don Martin's Power Play was a weeknight favourite). Following his reporting days, he worked in public relations and communications until age 72, including at PRSL and Union Gas, before doing consulting work. As a member of Toronto's Albany Club for over 50 years, he enjoyed rubbing shoulders with fellow Tories (and others) and hearing speakers from the world of politics; he was last there hosting a luncheon in May. Ed devoured countless books of literature, history, theology and politics from the public library and his own overflowing shelves. He was also a true gourmand and a great cook, and became quite knowledgeable about wine and single malt scotch. Music was always playing in the car and at home (we often couldn't hear each other at the dinner table; Ed, turn it down! was Lenora's habitual refrain). His inability to sing was a family joke, though you hadn't really lived until you'd heard his doleful rendition of "The Letter Edged in Black." Still, he became a dedicated supporter and fundraiser for the Canadian Opera Company and was president of the board for a few years in the 1980's. After a major heart attack at 71, he never expected to live till 90 and was grateful for the surgeon who performed a successful triple bypass on him at Kingston General Hospital and the excellent cardiac care from Dr. Richard James. Ed moved to Christie Gardens retirement community in 2018. His many daily visits to Lenora, just downstairs in the courtyard community, sustained both of them. Their bond was exceptionally close and enduring; they celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary in May. The family is grateful to the staff at Christie Gardens for their friendship and support, and to the Temmy Latner Centre Palliative Care team for their exceptional care. As a tribute to Ed, feel free to donate a book to your local library or buy one for a friend. Be kind to each other. Raise a glass to his memory. Godspeed, Ed! The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Holy Rosary Church, 354 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto. Family and friends are invited to join Ed's family at 1 p.m. at the church for the visitation. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.

MAHONEY, J. E. (ED) 1928–2019 After a long, full and happy life, Ed died on July 28, 2019, age 90. He will be dearly missed by his wife, Lenora; daughters Mary Ellen, Angela Carolyn and Anne Louise; sons-in-law Andrew Bolton and Pierre LaViolette; beloved grandson, Eric; many nieces and nephews and their children; and countless friends and former colleagues. Ed loved his family, winters in Florida, summers at Dickey Lake, social events with friends and relatives, a cold beer, seafood, opera, jazz, classical music, poetry and politics (he was a lifelong active Tory campaigner and supporter until recent years). His Catholic faith was a source of comfort, strength and intellectual interest all his life. His father died when Ed was 12; he remained close to his mother and his siblings (Patricia Keenan, Helen Clarke and Lorne Mahoney) always. At their home, money was in short supply, especially during the Depression, so as a teenager, Ed worked at Devlin's menswear store in downtown Ottawa. His earnings enabled him to attend university at St. Patrick's College (Ottawa). His sense of style, including his signature bow tie, was nurtured at Devlin's, where prime ministers and other pillars of society shopped. A former journalist, he had covered everything from dog races in Pembroke, to Marilyn Bell's 1954 swim across Lake Ontario, to federal election campaigns in the Diefenbaker era. He remained a lifelong news junkie; he read at least two newspapers a day and watched the news and political programs on TV (Don Martin's Power Play was a weeknight favourite). Following his reporting days, he worked in public relations and communications until age 72, including at PRSL and Union Gas, before doing consulting work. As a member of Toronto's Albany Club for over 50 years, he enjoyed rubbing shoulders with fellow Tories (and others) and hearing speakers from the world of politics; he was last there hosting a luncheon in May. Ed devoured countless books of literature, history, theology and politics from the public library and his own overflowing shelves. He was also a true gourmand and a great cook, and became quite knowledgeable about wine and single malt scotch. Music was always playing in the car and at home (we often couldn't hear each other at the dinner table; Ed, turn it down! was Lenora's habitual refrain). His inability to sing was a family joke, though you hadn't really lived until you'd heard his doleful rendition of "The Letter Edged in Black." Still, he became a dedicated supporter and fundraiser for the Canadian Opera Company and was president of the board for a few years in the 1980's. After a major heart attack at 71, he never expected to live till 90 and was grateful for the surgeon who performed a successful triple bypass on him at Kingston General Hospital and the excellent cardiac care from Dr. Richard James. Ed moved to Christie Gardens retirement community in 2018. His many daily visits to Lenora, just downstairs in the courtyard community, sustained both of them. Their bond was exceptionally close and enduring; they celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary in May. The family is grateful to the staff at Christie Gardens for their friendship and support, and to the Temmy Latner Centre Palliative Care team for their exceptional care. As a tribute to Ed, feel free to donate a book to your local library or buy one for a friend. Be kind to each other. Raise a glass to his memory. Godspeed, Ed! The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Holy Rosary Church, 354 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto. Family and friends are invited to join Ed's family at 1 p.m. at the church for the visitation. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Published in the Toronto Star on July 31, 2019

