J. GORDON McGREGOR
McGREGOR, J. GORDON Royal Air Force Veteran 1941 - 1948 Passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the age of 97 years. Predeceased by his loving wife of 73 years Margaret McGregor. Beloved father of Sheena (Chuck Williamson) and Lorna (the late David Fox). Cherished granddad of David (Nicole), Mark (Rebekah), Andrew (Susanne) and Alison (Jeff). Great granddad of Chelsea, Sophie, Katherine and Bode. Gordon and Margaret immigrated to Canada from Scotland in 1956. He spent many years as a Certified Management Accountant for Chrysler Canada in Etobicoke, Ontario. Following Gordon's wishes, cremation has taken place and a formal funeral will not be held. The family wishes to extend their many thanks to the staff at Cedarvale Lodge for the loving care and support given during his 9-year stay, also to the St. Elizabeth Visiting Nurses and the staff at Southlake Regional Health Centre. In memory of Gordon, donations may be made to Southlake Regional Health Centre. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 16, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
M.W. Becker Funeral Home
490 The Queensway S.
Keswick, ON L4P 2E3
905-476-7711
