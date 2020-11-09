1/
CARUSO, J. JOAN Born on January 14, 1930 in Kincardine, Ontario, died peacefully in her sleep, on November 1, 2020, at the age of 90. Joan will be fondly remembered by her sister, Rosemary Eckert, nieces and nephews: Trisha (Dave) Little, Tom (Darlene) Eckert, Rose (Duncan) Manser, Steve (Kim) Cameron, Carol (John) Farrell, and Tom (Pat) Cameron along with their children and her friends. Joan was predeceased by her parents, Rosa and Tom Caruso, and her sisters, Thomasina Merritt and Barbara Caruso. Due to the COVID-19 virus, there will be a private family Memorial Mass at St. Alphonsus Ligouri Catholic Church in Peterborough, Ontario. Interment will follow in Kincardine, Ontario, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society. To read more about Joan's life and legacy, please visit https://memorials.ashburnhamfuneral.ca/josephinecaruso/ 4379210/index.php

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 9, 2020.
