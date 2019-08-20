COWX, J. JOAN (nee LeSIEUR) Peacefully on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Traditions of Durham, Oshawa, at the age of 86. Joan, beloved mother of Brian Cowx (Michelle), Grant Cowx (Margaret) and Lorne Cowx. Proud Bobat of Amanda (Mike), Daniel (Kelly), Shandelle (Louis), Samantha, Maverick, Travis, Jake, Luke and great-Babat of Alaiha and Kali. Dear sister of Adele Keuhl, Judy Mantifel and the late Lorraine Shaw and the late Lorne LeSieur. Family and friends may call at the Armstrong Funeral Home, 124 King Street East, Oshawa, on Tuesday, August 20th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Holy Cross Church, Oshawa, on Wednesday, August 21st at 11 a.m. Interment at St. Francis De Sale Church Cemetery, Quadeville. To share an online condolence please visit www.armstrongfh.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 20, 2019