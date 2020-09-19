BAKER, J. MARJORIE It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Marge Baker, on September 4, 2020. Marge was a strong and independent person with a wicked sense of humour and a big heart. She was born and raised in Montreal, a city that she dearly loved. Marge spent most of her working career with Northern Electric (Nortel). When the company moved their head offices to the Toronto area, in the early 1980s, Marge moved with them. She worked and lived in Mississauga until last year when she returned to Montreal. Marge was predeceased by her brothers, John Robert Baker and Patrick Arthur Baker (and his wife Alma). She will be greatly missed by her niece Patricia Robinson of Toronto, her niece Laurie (Ross Yates) of Beaconsfield, and her nephew Patrick Baker (Louise Morgan) of Montreal. She also leaves behind 3 great-nieces and 3 great-nephews as well as a great-great-niece, all who will miss her larger than life presence at family occasions. Marge was glamorous, funny, often irreverent, generous, fiercely loyal and she loved to dance. She prized her family above all else. She was a dignified lady who, with a twinkle in her eye, never revealed her age. We recently learned that Auntie Marge had celebrated her 26th birthday 62 times. Marge passed away peacefully at the West Island Palliative Care Residence and we request that any donations made in her memory be directed there. Because of the restrictions caused by COVID-19, there will be a private family service at a later date.



