Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for J. MARLENE ROLSTON. View Sign

ROLSTON, J. MARLENE (Imperial Oil - Executive Administrative Assistant for 30 Years) Entered into rest at the Bridge Street Retirement Residence, on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Marlene Rolston, of Belleville, formerly of Toronto, in her 84th year. Daughter of the late Harold and Eva Rolston (nee Munro). Dear sister of Hazel Robinson of Kingston, Shirley Pixley (Don), Donna Rose – Hoyle, both of Belleville; and predeceased siblings Ralph Rolston (late Hazel), Vera Reynolds (late Lou), Thelma Vander-Kooy (late Jan), Keith Rolston (late Ethel) and Herbert Rolston (late Vera). Fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, many friends, her church family and mentor and lifelong friend Dick Michaelides (Faye) of Ireland. Funeral Service will be held at Eastminster United Church, Bridge Street East, Belleville, on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Reverend David McMaster officiating. Spring Interment at Glenwood Cemetery, Picton. Arrangements under the direction of BURKE FUNERAL HOME (613-968-6968), 150 Church Street, Belleville. If desired, donations may be made to Eastminster United Church, Belleville, or the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada. Online condolences at

ROLSTON, J. MARLENE (Imperial Oil - Executive Administrative Assistant for 30 Years) Entered into rest at the Bridge Street Retirement Residence, on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Marlene Rolston, of Belleville, formerly of Toronto, in her 84th year. Daughter of the late Harold and Eva Rolston (nee Munro). Dear sister of Hazel Robinson of Kingston, Shirley Pixley (Don), Donna Rose – Hoyle, both of Belleville; and predeceased siblings Ralph Rolston (late Hazel), Vera Reynolds (late Lou), Thelma Vander-Kooy (late Jan), Keith Rolston (late Ethel) and Herbert Rolston (late Vera). Fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, many friends, her church family and mentor and lifelong friend Dick Michaelides (Faye) of Ireland. Funeral Service will be held at Eastminster United Church, Bridge Street East, Belleville, on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Reverend David McMaster officiating. Spring Interment at Glenwood Cemetery, Picton. Arrangements under the direction of BURKE FUNERAL HOME (613-968-6968), 150 Church Street, Belleville. If desired, donations may be made to Eastminster United Church, Belleville, or the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada. Online condolences at www.burkefuneral.ca Funeral Home Burke Funeral Home - Belleville

150 Church

Belleville , ON K8N 3B9

(613) 968-6968 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close