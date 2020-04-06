|
KERMAN, J. MARTIN On Friday, April 3, 2020, at Georgetown Hospital. Beloved husband of Sally-Ann. Loving father and father-in-law of Deborah and Michael Rumack of Israel and Randy and Tammarishka Kerman. Devoted brother and brother-in-law of the late Victor and Valerie Kerman. Devoted grandfather of Ziv and Erez, Noam and Irit, Netta, Jessica and Glenn, Liam and Becky, Melissa and Craig, Amanda, and Kailie and Alex. Devoted great-grandfather of Yuval, Be'ri, Colin, Eliah and Asher. A family service was held in the Har Tikvah section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to Har Tikvah Congregation of Brampton, 905-792-7589.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 6, 2020