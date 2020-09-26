KRAIK, J. Paul October 2, 1930 – September 18, 2020 Founder of Ontario Hose Passed away in his sleep in Brampton Civic Hospital on Friday, September 18, 2020 two weeks short of his 90th birthday. Founder of Ontario Hose Specialties in 1973. Survived by his wife Diane and former wife Vera Niblett. Father of Newell (Pam), Nadine and Spencer. Grandfather of Courtney, Hayley, Andrew and Daniel. Step-father of Gaye Clark (Doug); step-grandfather of Jennifer Simmonds (Cal) and Ryan; step-great-grandfather of Aurora. Also survived by his sister Emily Benko and predeceased by his brother John (2020). A private family service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.andrewscommunity funeralcentre.com