DONEY, J. Peter On Thursday, February 21, 2019, my beloved husband, companion, and best friend passed away in the ICU at the Trillium Hospital. Peter is survived by his wife of 48 years, Marilyn. He was predeceased by his parents Cliff and Leola "Pat" Doney and his beloved godfather "Unc" Glenn Hawken. Peter will be greatly missed by his loving goddaughter Laura Nguyen and his close friend Dianne Nguyen. We have been greatly supported by our many wonderful neighbours, friends and dog-walking companions. Our three devoted PBGV's have held a special place in Peter's heart. Peter and I are very grateful for the love and friendship of our sister-in-law, Beth Mitchell and her family of Victoria, Vancouver and Salt Spring Island, BC. Peter's passing also revives fond memories of my brother George (February 2015). The ICU staff at the Trillium Hospital provided extraordinary and professional care. A special thank you to Dr. Murthy, Lucia and Jincy. A graveside service will be held at Park Lawn Cemetery (Bloor Street and Prince Edward Drive) on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. A reception to remember Peter is scheduled for the same day from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel at 4933 Dundas St. W., 416-231-2883 (between Kipling and Islington Aves.). A celebratory eulogy will be given at 6 p.m. In Peter's memory, donations to the THP Foundation, The Scott Mission, or The Toronto Humane Society would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 24, 2019